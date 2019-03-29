Bitradio Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a market cap of $151,883.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004370 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,364,431 coins and its circulating supply is 7,364,426 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.