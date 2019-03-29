BitKan (KAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.71 Million

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, BitKan has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. BitKan has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitKan token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, ZB.COM, OKEx and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00404617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.01579407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00237137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006979 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

About BitKan

BitKan launched on May 2nd, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,833,509,977 tokens. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial . The official website for BitKan is www.kan.land

BitKan Token Trading

BitKan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Huobi, BitMart and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitKan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitKan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitKan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

