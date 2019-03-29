Biosyent (RX) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Biosyent (CVE:RX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Biosyent’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Shares of CVE:RX opened at C$7.40 on Wednesday. Biosyent has a fifty-two week low of C$6.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biosyent will post 0.440000004282239 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

