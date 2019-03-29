BioScrip (BIOS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 40,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,397,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

BIOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lowered shares of BioScrip from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $237.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.76.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioScrip Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venor Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BioScrip by 0.3% in the third quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 14,475,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioScrip by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BioScrip by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 180,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

