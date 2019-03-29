BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,844,000 after buying an additional 92,519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 207,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 66,896 shares during the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.09 and a beta of 1.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.35 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,728 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total value of $346,964.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,511,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,355 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

