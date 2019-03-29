BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

BLFS opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $307,041.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $179,441.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,957 shares of company stock worth $1,044,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

