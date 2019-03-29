Biocept (BIOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 456.20% and a negative net margin of 715.42%.

BIOC opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.90. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BIOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Biocept in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 180.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.86% of Biocept worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

