BidaskClub Upgrades Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Strong-Buy

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,000,110 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,989,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 920,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 476,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

