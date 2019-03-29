BidaskClub Upgrades Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) to “Sell”

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $887.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,822,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Stone Run Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

