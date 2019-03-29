BidaskClub Upgrades 1st Source (SRCE) to “Sell”

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

