BidaskClub Lowers Luminex (LMNX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.79. Luminex has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

