BidaskClub Lowers Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $649.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 29th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Hanmi Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 395,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,949,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 259,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

