BidaskClub Downgrades Plexus (PLXS) to Hold

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Sidoti began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Plexus stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.78. Plexus has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $765.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $270,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,875.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,454 shares of company stock worth $4,245,094. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

