BidaskClub Downgrades Camtek (CAMT) to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $319.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.