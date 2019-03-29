Berenberg Bank Trims Lucara Diamond (LUC) Target Price to C$1.50

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$2.40 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:LUC opened at C$1.59 on Wednesday. Lucara Diamond has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.64 million and a PE ratio of 53.00.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond will post 0.0999999937106922 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Peter Clark bought 24,100 shares of Lucara Diamond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,247.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,247.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

