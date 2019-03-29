Berenberg Bank Cuts Eddie Stobart Logistics (ESL) Price Target to GBX 160

Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report released on Thursday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:ESL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 99.50 ($1.30). The stock had a trading volume of 464,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,605. Eddie Stobart Logistics has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $375.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 4.76 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Eddie Stobart Logistics’s previous dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Eddie Stobart Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.76%.

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for its clients across a range of service sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Road Transport, Contract Logistics and Warehousing, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transportation services through a fleet of trucks and trailers; and contract logistics and warehousing services, as well as transports, lifts, and stores shipping containers.

