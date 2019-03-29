Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CF Industries (CF) a $43.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 887.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,668,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.