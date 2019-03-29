Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $22,419.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $51.55 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000632 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 181,069,116 coins and its circulating supply is 180,492,363 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $10.39, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.