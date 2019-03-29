Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “average” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBBY. BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

BBBY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.18. 1,796,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

