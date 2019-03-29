Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) PT Lowered to $31.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price reduced by Buckingham Research from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BECN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.12.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 5,609,763 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $186,861,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

