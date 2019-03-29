BB&T (BBT) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank currently has $45.39 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised BB&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.46 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.49.

Get BB&T alerts:

BB&T stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BB&T has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BB&T will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in BB&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in BB&T by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in BB&T during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.