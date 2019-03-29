Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.41 ($94.66).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €68.44 ($79.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €67.91 ($78.97) and a 1-year high of €93.87 ($109.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

