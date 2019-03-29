Bayer (BAYN) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.24 ($99.12).

Bayer stock traded up €1.07 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €57.36 ($66.70). 2,728,495 shares of the company were exchanged. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

