Baxter International Inc (BAX) Stake Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after buying an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after buying an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baxter International by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,880,000 after buying an additional 7,697,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,615,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,073,000 after buying an additional 136,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,409,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $120,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $75,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

