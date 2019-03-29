Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 59,348 Shares of Designer Brands Inc (DSW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,348 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Designer Brands worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSW. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Designer Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Designer Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Designer Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Designer Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Designer Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSW opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Designer Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.73 million. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSW. TheStreet downgraded Designer Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Designer Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Designer Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

In other Designer Brands news, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $649,470.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Designer Brands Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

