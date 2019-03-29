Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,527 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CommVault Systems worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.25 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.24.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $184.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 5.78%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 64,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $4,351,805.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 486,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,972,524.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,806. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/barrow-hanley-mewhinney-strauss-llc-cuts-holdings-in-commvault-systems-inc-cvlt.html.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.