Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 1,025,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 595,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNED shares. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sidoti raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $209.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.13 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.04) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 894,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $6,404,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 26.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,355,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 540.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 29.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 415,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

