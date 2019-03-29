Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Antofagasta (ANFGF)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

