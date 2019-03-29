Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $59.41 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 18.96%. Analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $79,004.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,310.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $35,697.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $218,698 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

