Barclays PLC Purchases New Stake in Pacific Drilling SA (PACD)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 28.83% of Pacific Drilling as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Pacific Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE PACD opened at $14.24 on Friday. Pacific Drilling SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pacific Drilling Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

