Barclays PLC Has $787,000 Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,618,000 after acquiring an additional 99,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 99.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 316,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,273,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,154,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

SMP stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $71,049.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Barclays PLC Has $787,000 Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/barclays-plc-has-787000-position-in-standard-motor-products-inc-smp.html.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.