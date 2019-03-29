Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in LifeVantage Corp (LFVN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 5,830.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,168 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the third quarter worth $167,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the third quarter worth $393,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LifeVantage Corp has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

