Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.28 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 93,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,940,000 after purchasing an additional 739,692 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 395,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $69,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.14 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

