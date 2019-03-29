Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Entegris by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 30,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 3.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Entegris by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Entegris by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Entegris by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $51.00 target price on Entegris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 32,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,156,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,272,598.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,111. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-cuts-stake-in-entegris-inc-entg.html.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.