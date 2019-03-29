Bank of America Corp DE Sells 54,141 Shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $42,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,458,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 415,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 299,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after buying an additional 96,154 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 273,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:QTEC opened at $81.22 on Friday. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 12-month low of $1,107.50 and a 12-month high of $1,530.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1179 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

