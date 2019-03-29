Bank of America Corp DE Has $42.90 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $42,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

