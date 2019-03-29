Bank of America Corp DE Has $40.24 Million Position in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.67% of National Instruments worth $40,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in National Instruments by 4,438.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,923,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881,579 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fort L.P. grew its position in National Instruments by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $88,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,586 shares in the company, valued at $15,702,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.40 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.81.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

