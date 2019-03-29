Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Shares Down 22.6%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s share price fell 22.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 2,259,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,080,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 335,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,302,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.

