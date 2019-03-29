B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Takes $303,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $359,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,405,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $281,371,000 after buying an additional 959,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 598.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,099,000 after buying an additional 4,429,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $167,354,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,915,607 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $151,757,000 after buying an additional 517,029 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

