B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Purchases Shares of 4,152 Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nomura cut Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.13.

NYSE WLK opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

In related news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $232,623.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 72.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/b-s-pension-fund-trustee-ltd-acting-for-the-british-steel-pension-fund-purchases-shares-of-4152-westlake-chemical-co-wlk.html.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.