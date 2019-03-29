B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Invests $372,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $67,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $3,981,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,917.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,347 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,837. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.36.

NYSE URI opened at $112.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $181.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

