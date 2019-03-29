B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Buys Shares of 8,139 Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after buying an additional 3,329,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,502,246 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,919,000 after purchasing an additional 556,469 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,490,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,401,037 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $180,935,000 after purchasing an additional 491,986 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $60.38 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Foot Locker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the athletic footwear retailer to purchase up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/b-s-pension-fund-trustee-ltd-acting-for-the-british-steel-pension-fund-buys-shares-of-8139-foot-locker-inc-fl.html.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.