B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Buys Shares of 2,422 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,093,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,825,000 after purchasing an additional 687,703 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,123,000 after purchasing an additional 644,939 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 689.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,013,000 after purchasing an additional 510,376 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $55,937,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 320,320 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

