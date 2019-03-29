B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,074,000 after buying an additional 752,085 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clorox by 48,033.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,794,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 178.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,828,000 after buying an additional 1,962,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,173,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,347,000 after buying an additional 335,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $171.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

Clorox stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

