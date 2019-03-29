B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 764,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 132,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,471,000 after buying an additional 116,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 213,988 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,598,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.13.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,281.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.72 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 17,310 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $607,407.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,130,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,676,157.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 126,003 shares of company stock worth $4,989,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

