B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/b-riley-wealth-management-inc-purchases-536-shares-of-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.