B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Weibo Corp (WB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Shares of WB opened at $58.33 on Friday. Weibo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $481.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

