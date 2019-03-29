B. Riley Analysts Give Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) a $11.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDOR. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of CDOR opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 176,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

