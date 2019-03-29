Avista Corp (AVA) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.04% of Avista worth $56,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4,958.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,437 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $59,405.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,050.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,875 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $115,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,173.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,250. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVA opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.38. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $52.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $372.22 million during the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, February 8th. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

