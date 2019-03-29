Avinger (AVGR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.91. 4,486,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,949,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.04.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 1,918.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,964 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Avinger worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.
Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
