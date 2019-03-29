Avinger (AVGR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.91. 4,486,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,949,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 353.82% and a negative net margin of 358.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Avinger Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 1,918.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,964 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Avinger worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/avinger-avgr-trading-7-1-higher.html.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.